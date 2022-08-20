Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:AIF opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

In other news, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, Director Barry J. Cohen acquired 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $31,427.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,287.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Barry J. Cohen bought 4,000 shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,026.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,882 shares of company stock worth $97,081.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

