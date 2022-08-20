Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.91–$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $466.00 million-$470.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.03 million. Appian also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.23–$0.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Appian Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of Appian stock traded down $3.98 on Friday, hitting $48.15. 381,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,856. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. Appian has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $115.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Appian will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 18,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.89 per share, for a total transaction of $852,452.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,121,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,717,019.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 18,576 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.89 per share, for a total transaction of $852,452.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,121,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,717,019.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,232.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 268,602 shares of company stock worth $11,763,366 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian in the second quarter valued at $375,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Appian by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at $265,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Stories

