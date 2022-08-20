Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $201.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.18.

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.49. Apple has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

