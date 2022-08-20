Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.82-$2.18 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.82-2.18 EPS.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average is $114.37.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.84.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

