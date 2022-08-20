Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 million-$60.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.31 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $8.86.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 266,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 54,257 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

See Also

