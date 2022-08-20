AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APP. BTIG Research dropped their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.38.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19. AppLovin has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -92.86, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $2,746,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Read More

