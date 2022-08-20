AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APP. BTIG Research dropped their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.38.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19. AppLovin has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -92.86, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $2,746,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

