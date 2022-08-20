Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after purchasing an additional 683,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,430,000 after acquiring an additional 271,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after acquiring an additional 966,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,315,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $87.23 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

