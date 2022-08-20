Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Arco Platform Trading Down 4.7 %

ARCE stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 30,495 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares in the last quarter.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Further Reading

