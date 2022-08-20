Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Position Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.15% of Arconic worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARNC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Arconic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,969,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arconic by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,763,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after buying an additional 583,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arconic by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,523,000 after buying an additional 37,978 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Arconic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,390,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,916,000 after buying an additional 56,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 43.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 366,426 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $27.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.60. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Insider Activity

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

