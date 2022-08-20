Ardor (ARDR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.57 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $111.20 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00106959 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00020410 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000592 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001452 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00253499 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032297 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008782 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000108 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
