Arepacoin Price Up 172.8% Over Last 7 Days (AREPA)

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 172.8% against the US dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $72,322.04 and $9.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,186,897 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

