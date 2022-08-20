Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.85. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $525.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.