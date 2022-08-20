Argent Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 13,027.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 403,857 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,803,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,088,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after buying an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $16.30 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $301.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.78 million. IBEX had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IBEX Limited will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IBEX from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

