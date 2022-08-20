Arionum (ARO) Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Arionum (ARO) traded down 63.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, Arionum has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $10,374.31 and $1.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,126.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.79 or 0.07700170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00160077 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00260222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00683197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.00548961 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001037 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arionum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

