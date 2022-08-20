Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 113.04 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.38). 67,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 132,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.38).

Arix Bioscience Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 119.40 and a quick ratio of 117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.37.

Arix Bioscience Company Profile

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

