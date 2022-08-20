Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of AHH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,227. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.80. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

AHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 274,705 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 62.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

