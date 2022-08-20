Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance
NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
