ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of ASML opened at $545.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.76 and a 200-day moving average of $576.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.