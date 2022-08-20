Aspireon Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors lessened its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,287 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust makes up 1.5% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,683,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after purchasing an additional 284,729 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,663,000 after purchasing an additional 824,923 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 811,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 555,766 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 558,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 304,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

GSG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.38. 940,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,467. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.