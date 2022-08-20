Aspireon Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,689 shares during the period. Broadmark Realty Capital makes up 1.1% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 71,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $25,000. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward bought 31,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $199,850.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,322.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 556,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $10.72.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 64.74% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 142.37%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

