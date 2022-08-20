Aspireon Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,490 shares during the period. Cambria Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors owned about 26.70% of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA BLDG traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $28.08. 176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146. Cambria Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20.

