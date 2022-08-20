Associated Banc Corp Has $15.79 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,078,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,517. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.