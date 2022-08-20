Associated Banc Corp Has $18.75 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $18,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 41,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,850,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 797,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,165,000 after buying an additional 78,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.17. 8,921,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,154,538. The stock has a market cap of $281.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.