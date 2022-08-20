Associated Banc Corp Has $9.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $5.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.56. The stock had a trading volume of 838,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,730. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.39.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

