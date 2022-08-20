Associated Banc Corp Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.2% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Guggenheim began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:NOW traded down $13.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,640. The company has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.79 and its 200-day moving average is $501.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total transaction of $368,660.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,743.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,427 shares of company stock worth $16,189,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

