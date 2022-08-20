Associated Banc Corp Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.00. 4,761,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.17. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.