Associated Banc Corp Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.5% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $38,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,502,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,337. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day moving average of $150.16. The stock has a market cap of $357.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,185 shares of company stock valued at $34,997,837 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

