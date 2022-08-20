Associated Banc Corp Sells 1,099 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.71. 1,357,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,083. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $77.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

