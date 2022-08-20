Associated Banc Corp Sells 5,086 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 443,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $89,727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,573,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,662,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 138,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 10,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.36. 3,347,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,885. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.23.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.32.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

