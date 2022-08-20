AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter worth $167,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 7.4% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

