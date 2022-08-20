AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ ALOT opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
