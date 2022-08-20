Augur (REP) Market Cap Tops $85.86 Million

Augur (REP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Augur coin can currently be bought for $7.81 or 0.00036674 BTC on popular exchanges. Augur has a market cap of $85.86 million and $5.04 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Augur has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,284.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003695 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00126641 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00032578 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00099730 BTC.
About Augur
Augur (REP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.