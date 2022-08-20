Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.75

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.75 and traded as high as C$1.97. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 39,533 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Augusta Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

Augusta Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.52. The company has a market cap of C$144.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.