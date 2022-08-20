Australian United Investment Company Limited (AUI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.20 on September 8th

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Australian United Investment’s previous final dividend of $0.19.

Australian United Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Australian United Investment Company Profile

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolio for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It also invests in banks and other financials, healthcare, consumers, Infrastructure, transport, mining and energy.

