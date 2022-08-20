Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) PT Lowered to C$0.25

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital to C$0.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of TSE XLY opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84.
Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.