Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) PT Lowered to C$0.25

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital to C$0.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of TSE XLY opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.