AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Trading Down 0.7%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 191.60 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 191.60 ($2.32). 626,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 600,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193 ($2.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 184.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 189.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £953.94 million and a PE ratio of 1,197.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. AVI Global Trust’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

In other news, insider Susan Margaret Noble sold 13,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.24), for a total value of £24,373.75 ($29,451.12).

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

