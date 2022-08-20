aWSB (aWSB) Trading Down 15.5% This Week

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, aWSB has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $78,737.31 and $22.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can now be bought for about $12.88 or 0.00061190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002169 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00801299 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
aWSB Profile
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
Buying and Selling aWSB
