Axis DeFi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26,743.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $101,791.97 and $26,743.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

