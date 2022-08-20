B. Riley Raises Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $48.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Bath & Body Works from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.19.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,815,000 after buying an additional 412,656 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,713,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,705,000 after buying an additional 2,012,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

