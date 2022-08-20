B. Riley Raises L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Price Target to $15.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on L.B. Foster in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

L.B. Foster Price Performance

FSTR stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.38 million, a P/E ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,663,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 59.5% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 145,446 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 98.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

