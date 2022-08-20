B. Riley Raises L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Price Target to $15.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on L.B. Foster in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
L.B. Foster Price Performance
FSTR stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.38 million, a P/E ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $17.86.
L.B. Foster Company Profile
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
