B. Riley Trims Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Target Price to $4.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SDIG. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.70.

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $94.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

