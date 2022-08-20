BabySwap (BABY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $345,999.00

BabySwap (BABY) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, BabySwap has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One BabySwap coin can now be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. BabySwap has a total market cap of $13.82 million and $345,999.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002169 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.66 or 0.00808021 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
BabySwap Coin Profile
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,336,180 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
