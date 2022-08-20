Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stake Raised by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 40.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.7 %

BKR stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

