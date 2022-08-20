Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s 3rd Largest Position

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 6.4% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.48. 36,485,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,787,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $285.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.