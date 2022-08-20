Barclays Raises Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $23.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BASE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.73. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.62 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at $85,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,689,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,496,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Couchbase by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Couchbase by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,390,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 355,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

