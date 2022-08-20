Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Senior (LON:SNR)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 183 ($2.21) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.81) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday.

Senior Price Performance

SNR stock opened at GBX 141 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £591.38 million and a P/E ratio of 4,700.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.46. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 112.18 ($1.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 185 ($2.24). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 131.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 130.91.

Senior Cuts Dividend

Senior Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

