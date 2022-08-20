Barings Corporate Investors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:MCI)

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Barings Corporate Investors Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of MCI opened at $14.80 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

