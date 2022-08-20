Barings Corporate Investors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:MCI)

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.
Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
Barings Corporate Investors Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of MCI opened at $14.80 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barings Corporate Investors (MCI)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.