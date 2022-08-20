BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Director David Kamenetzky Acquires 91,832 Shares

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) Director David Kamenetzky bought 91,832 shares of BARK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $226,825.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,734.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Kamenetzky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, David Kamenetzky purchased 54,825 shares of BARK stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $82,785.75.

NYSE:BARK opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.02. BARK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. BARK had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BARK, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

