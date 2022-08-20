Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BLCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $177,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $300,000.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

