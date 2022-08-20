BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

BayCom has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

NASDAQ BCML opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. BayCom has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $23.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 715.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BayCom in the second quarter valued at $124,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BayCom by 7,279.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BayCom in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCML shares. Hovde Group upped their price target on BayCom to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BayCom to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

