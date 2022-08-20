Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.21-$8.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.29 billion-$54.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.85 billion.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €85.00 ($86.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €96.00 ($97.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

BAYRY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 620,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

